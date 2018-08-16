Traffic lights and closure plans lined up for three weeks of gas main roadworks

Gas main replacement work will lead to three weeks of disruption on a busy route.

From Monday, September 10, Northern Gas Networks (NGN) the North of England’s gas distributor, will begin essential gas mains replacement work on Tile Shed Lane and New Road area of East Boldon.

It says the work, scheduled to last approximately three weeks, has been carefully planned in collaboration with South Tyneside Council in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

In order for engineers to complete the emergency replacement works as safely and quickly as possible, some temporary traffic management measures will be introduced.

Works will start at the junction of Boker Lane and New Road, during this time it will install temporary three-way traffic signals for approximately one week.

As works progress, from Monday, September 17, it will carry out replacement works on Tile Shed Lane where it will need to implement a road closure.

The road closure will be in place until Monday, October 1.

A signed diversion route will be in place for road users.

It is expected the work will mean extended journey times for motorists and customers are advised to allow extra time for travel during the work.

It says its engineers will work hard to complete the works as safely and efficiently as possible, with information to be put out if it comes up against any delays.

Darren Pearson, site manager at NGN, said: “We’re working closely with South Tyneside Council to minimise disruption to road users, residents and businesses whilst this essential repair work takes place.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience at this time and apologise for any inconvenience experienced.”

Anyone who would like further information about the project can contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.