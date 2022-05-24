TRAFFIC LATEST: Two people taken to hospital as the A1231 Sunderland Highway reopens following a crash

Emergency services were called to the A1231 Sunderland Highway, near the Barmston interchange, shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 24, following reports of the crash.
Police had initially shut the road in both directions and traffic could be seen building up on the A19 heading northbound however North East Traffic Live have now confirmed on Twitter that it has since reopened to drivers.
The tweet said: “A1231 Sunderland Highway, both carriageways are once again open after an earlier collision at the Barmston Interchange.”
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) have confirmed that as a result of the crash, two people have been taken to hospital – their condition is currently unknown.
An NEAS spokesperson commented: “We were called at 1.27pm to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1231 in Washington.
"We dispatched two vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team and two double-crewed ambulances.
"Two patients were transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”
Speaking just after the collision, police officers had advised road users to avoid the area where possible, with delays expected following the incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.40pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1231 in Washington.
“Emergency services are at the scene. The road is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.”