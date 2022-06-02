Police received reports of a two-vehicle collision in St Luke’s Terrace, at the junction with Midmoor Road, at 11.45am on Thursday, June 2.
Pictures from the scene show one of the vehicles crashed into a pedestrian barrier, with police officers present.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police told the Echo that the road might be temporarily closed while a vehicle is being removed.
No injuries have been reported.
