TRAFFIC LATEST: Road temporarily blocked after two-vehicle collision in St Luke’s Terrace

Emergency services were called to St Luke’s Terrace in Pallion following reports of a crash.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 1:16 pm

Police received reports of a two-vehicle collision in St Luke’s Terrace, at the junction with Midmoor Road, at 11.45am on Thursday, June 2.

Pictures from the scene show one of the vehicles crashed into a pedestrian barrier, with police officers present.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police told the Echo that the road might be temporarily closed while a vehicle is being removed.

The incident happened just before lunch time./Photo: Frank Reid

No injuries have been reported.

Police have said the road may be be temporarily closed./Photo: Frank Reid
