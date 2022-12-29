TRAFFIC LATEST: A19 southbound closed in Sunderland after accident
The A19 southbound has been closed in Sunderland after an accident.
By Echo Reporter
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 6:29pm
North East Traffic Live tweeted: “A19 Southbound, full road closure after the A183 due to a serious 2 vehicle collision with emergency services on scene diversions are via the A183 Chester Road.”
Large tailbacks have formed on the southbound stretch of the road while the incident is ongoing.
