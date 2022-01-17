Traffic eases across the Queen Alexandra Bridge following concerns for the welfare of a man

Northumbria Police were called at around 7.10am on Monday, January 17, to reports of concern for the welfare of a man on the Queen Alexandra Bridge in Sunderland.

Officers and other emergency services attended the scene where they located the man who was brought to safety and had supported arranged.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.10am today (Monday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and located the man.

"He has since been brought to safety and support arranged.”

North East Live Traffic had reported the slow moving traffic for anyone heading southbound across the bridge due to the incident.

It has now been confirmed that traffic has returned to normal – with no further delays reported.

Traffic is now clear heading southbound across the Queen Alexandra Bridge following an earlier police incident. Photo: North East Live Traffic.

