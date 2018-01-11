Traffic closed on busy road near Sunderland Nissan plant following crash

Drivers are facing delays following a crash on a road near Sunderland's Nissan car plant.

It happened on the A1231 Sunderland Highway on the eastbound side of the road earlier this afternoon.

All lanes have been closed while recovery work takes place at the scene.

The North East Live Traffic account tweeted: "A1231 Sunderland Highway eastbound in #Washington at the Nissan/Teal Farm junction.

"All lanes are closed for accident recovery work.

"Diversion route is down the exit slip to the junction and re-joining back to the A1231."

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.