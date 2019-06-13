Echo readers have been having their say about the future transformation of Sunderland’s railway station, after North East leaders revealed their pledge for cash to improve it.

Transport chiefs will make a bid to the Government's Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) next week – and £12.6million towards redevelopment of Sunderland Station is included in their wish list.

The Stadium of Light Metro station.

They also hope to secure money to increase Metro services, improve bus links across the region and reduce the North East’s reliance on cars as part of ambitious plans.

Dozens of you got in touch on social media to share your view on the potential investment – and many of you hailed a redevelopment of the city’s station as long overdue.

Others voiced their opinions on where they would like to see the Metro extended to, with Washington and Doxford among the most popular choices.

A previous Echo poll completed by more than 1,100 people revealed these two locations to be at the top of the public’s wish list.

You have been sharing your views on social media about Sunderland Station.

Here is what you said on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

June Redford: “About time and please put a roof covered walkway over the wind tunnel known as the Market Square! From Metro station to the Bridges please we have been drenched and cold for too many years!”

Helen Robinson: “Newcastle has a railway station and it is in good condition yet it may get £18million to renovate. We have an underground hovel which doesn't even have a toilet and we may get £12million! What! We have to start from scratch.”

Lee Mckinney: “Knock it down last time it got done up for 1966 World Cup rest my case.”

Kristian Brown: “We are here, we are growing, we need better control and more connections to the rest of the North East.”

David Lash: “Sounds more like funding for Tyneside. What about extending the system into East Durham, Doxford, Washington?”

Rob Day: “The whole station needs bulldosing and a new prestigious one built ASAP.”

Malcolm Armstrong: “Extend the system, stuff the revamps.”