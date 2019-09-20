Watch as work starts on demolishing former South Shields Metro station

Workmen take down South Shields Metro Station signs.

The King Street station was shut permanently on July 8 to make way for the town’s new transport interchange as part of the £100m South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan.

Nexus, which owns and manages the Metro, has already started removing the station’s iconic vitreous enamel panels and signage.

The building itself will then be taken down by a specialist contractor before a new walkway into King Street is created.

Councillor Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “With the superb new transport interchange up and running, the demolition of the old Metro station is the next big milestone in phase two of South Shields 365.

“Its demolition will clear the way for a new public realm which will complete the transformation of this area of the town.”

Nexus project manager Peter Lewis said: “The old station is being taken down piece by piece.

“The panels that covered the building’s exterior have been taken out and this has exposed the brickwork of the building and that will be taken out.

South Shields's former Metro station is to be demolished.

“This is the safest method of demolition. We are taking care not to do anything that will affect the Metro embankments or the running line, which will still be needed.

“Once the demolition work has been completed the work can start on transforming the public realm through to the main shopping areas on King Street.”

The first phase of the 365 masterplan involved the 2016 construction of the The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in the Market Place, with plans to improve the town’s retail and leisure facilities likely to follow.

The station opened in 1984 and was used by more than 50 million passengers over the last 35 years including tens of thousands or Great North Run athletes and spectators annually.

It was the first permanent closure of a Metro station since the system opened in 1980.

The new interchange has brought town’s bus and Metro services under one roof.