Video shows new route out of Sunderland city centre - with more work planned on busy road revamp

A road previously part of a one-way system is now open to traffic heading in both directions - with more work planned for the major route in coming weeks.

Dame Dorothy Street in Monkwearmouth is now open to two-way traffic as part of the Northern Gateway scheme.

Traffic coming off the Wearmouth Bridge, shown here earlier during the Northern Gateway works, can now turn right onto Dame Dorothy Street towards the coast.

The new junction and traffic signals on the north of the Wearmouth Bridge now allow vehicles to turn right into Dame Dorothy Street towards the seafront.

Sunderland City Council say opening is the latest completed phase of the Northern Gateway project which will improve traffic flows north of the Wearmouth Bridge.

A dashcam video shot by the council shows how drivers can follow the new connection.

Last month two-way traffic returned to North Bridge Street.

Related: Busy Sunderland one-way road to open to two-way traffic next week as overhaul of city's road network continues



Resurfacing works on the bridge, North Bridge Street and Dame Dorothy Street are being scheduled from next Tuesday, May 7.

Works are programmed overnight to minimise disruption, with bridge works and North Bridge Street completed in advance of the Spice Girls concert on Thursday, June 6.

Resurfacing is scheduled on Dame Dorothy Street after the concert.

Mark Jackson, the council's assistant director of Infrastructure planning and transportation, said: "The council's Northern Gateway project is about improving access into and out of the city centre.

"It is part of the big picture that in recent years has seen improvements at the Wheatsheaf Junction and the works on the south of the Wearmouth Bridge.

"The council is committed to improving our city's highways network and the new look and layout of the Northern Gateway is part of this work.

"We are now in the final stages of this important scheme with the new junction opening and we are now looking to the resurfacing work that will complete the Northern Gateway.

“We have received a lot of positive comments about the new junction at the Dame Dorothy Street.

It has long been an aspiration of residents living along the riverside and the coast to be able to drive east along Dame Dorothy Street.

"This is something we have listened and responded to and we’re pleased to say the changes seem to have been well received by drivers."