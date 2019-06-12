Two taken to hospital as police close road after accident

Two people have been taken to hospital after a road accident in County Durhamthis morning.

Police were called to a three vehicle collision at around 7am on the A183 at Chester-Le-Street.

The incident involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra, red Vauxhall Astra and a Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Mini was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and the driver of the Astra to attending University Hospital of North Durham with minor injuries.

The driver of the Vectra was not hurt

The road remains closed while the vehicles are recovered.