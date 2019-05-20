Two taken to hospital after crash partially closes A1M

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in County Durham.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes as police deal with the crash which has closed two lanes of the northbound A1(M) between Junction 62 at Carrville and Junction 63 at Chester-le-Street.

Traffic officers, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service have been called to the scene.

The northbound entry slip road at Junction 62 is closed for recovery of the vehicles.

Officers also have J62 #Carville northbound entry closed. This is in place for recovery of the vehicles.

There are 30-minute delays on the approach incident and traffic is queuing four miles back to Junction 61, with average speeds of just 20mph.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called to a three-vehicle collision just before 1pm this afternoon at junction 62, northbound of the A1(M).

"Officers are joined by colleagues from ambulance and fire."

A North East Ambyulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call just before 1.05pm this afternoon to an RTC involving two lorries and a car on the northbound carriageway of the A1, between Carville interchange and Chester-Le-Street.

"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, two of our hazardous area response teams and a clinical care manager. We transported two patients to the University Hospital of North Durham."