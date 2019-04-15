Two people taken to hospital after crash which closed Sunderland junction during rush hour

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Sunderland.

The incident took place at around 4.27pm on the junction between Thompson Road and Carley Road, Southwick, near to The Mill pub.

The North East Ambulance Service have confirmed that two people have been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for the service said: "We were called at 4.27pm to a two-car road traffic collision.

"We sent two double crewed ambulances and took two patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Ambulance crews left the scene at around 5pm.

Northumbria Police remain at the scene and say the road is expected to remain closed until around 9pm.

The force advised drivers via its Twitter account (@northumbriapol) and that a 'natural diversion' was in place.

Traffic wishing to use the junction of Thompson Road and Carley Road must instead use nearby Morgan Street as a "natural diversion" to head eastbound.

The police's message on Twitter said: "Police are currently dealing with a two-vehicle collision on Thompson Road, Sunderland.

"This is near to the The Mill Public House.

"Thompson Road junction Carley Road is closed at the moment.

"Traffic can traffic [sic] eastbound down Morgan Street as a natural diversion."