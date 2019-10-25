Two crashes on A1 cause tailbacks as far as Washington during morning rush hour

Drivers heading to work this morning are likely to find themselves in heavy traffic following two separate crashes on the A1.

By Sophie Brownson
Friday, 25th October 2019, 8:43 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 8:56 am
The maps shows how far traffic has been backed up following two separate crashes on the A1. Google Maps.

North East Live Traffic has reported how traffic is heavy on the A1 by the Western Bypass, as a result of a collision near J69 Gateshead Quays and an additional minor crash near Lobley Hill at around 8am this morning, Friday, October 25.

There are now miles of tail backs reaching as far back as the Washington Services.