Transport: Emergency services called after person involved in incident with train in Hartlepool

Trains between Middlesbrough and Newcastle have been cancelled tonight following an incident near Hartlepool.

A person is said to have come into contact with a train just north of Hartlepool rail station at around 7.30pm.

Northern Rail said on Saturday evening that all lines are blocked while emergency services deal with it and disruption expected to last until around 10pm tonight.

The condition of the person is not known at this time.

A Northern spokesman said: "Somebody has come into contact with a train.

"Police are involved and are on site. It will be cleared very quickly."

For further information passengers are advised to visit the website at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/stations/

