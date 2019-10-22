Three-vehicle A19 collision leads to tailbacks for miles as rush hour hits

A three-vehicle crash has left traffic backed up for miles on the A19.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 7:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:22 am

Motorists were left queuing to Seaham following the collision, which happened earlier today, Tuesday, October 22, on the northbound carriageway at Hylton Bridge, between the A183 Chester Road and A1231 Sunderland Highway and Wessington Way.

North East Live Traffic reported a lane was blocked on the sliproad off Hylton Bridge and has since cleared.

Motorists have also been warned of week-long restrictions on the A690 due to an assessment.

A photo shared by @NELiveTraffic of the traffic jam on the A19 in the wake of the crash on Hylton Bridge in Sunderland.