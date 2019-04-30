These are the planned roadworks in the Sunderland area over the May bank holiday weekend

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.
These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Sunderland over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Sunderland City Council.
Location: Hendon. A1018/A183 Southern Bridge Head Roundabout - ROAD CLOSURE OF THE ROUNDABOUT - major resurfacing works.
Dates: 07/05/19 - 08/05/19. 11pm-7am each night.
Authority/contact: Sunderland City Council/Total Resources
Location: Millfield. Deptford Area - Various Road Closures.
Dates: 01/01/19 - 01/08/19
Authority/contact: ESH Tel: 07545610135
Location: Shiney Row. Penshaw Lane
Temporary traffic signals - cable works
Dates: 06/05/19 - 13/05/19
Authority/contact: Kier Services/Virgin
Tel: 0870888311
Location: Southwick. North Bridge Street 2 lanes southbound.
Dates: 18/01/19 - 01/01/50
Authority/contact: Sunderland City Council/Total Resources. Tel: 07894905556
Location: St.Annes. A19 from A690 to A183 ROAD CLOSURE (Southbound only) - Resurfacing works
Dates: 29/04/19 - 31/05/19
Authority/contact: Sir Robert McAlpine. Tel: 01642560538
Location: Washington Road (old) from three horse shoes public house to the overbridge spanning A19. Utility Works.
Dates: 14/01/19 - 01/06/19
Authority/contact: Lumsden and Carroll. Tel: 07967685636