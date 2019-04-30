These are the planned roadworks in the Sunderland area over the May bank holiday weekend

Have your say

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.

These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Sunderland over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Sunderland City Council.

Location: Hendon. A1018/A183 Southern Bridge Head Roundabout - ROAD CLOSURE OF THE ROUNDABOUT - major resurfacing works.

Dates: 07/05/19 - 08/05/19. 11pm-7am each night.

Authority/contact: Sunderland City Council/Total Resources



Location: Millfield. Deptford Area - Various Road Closures.

Dates: 01/01/19 - 01/08/19

Authority/contact: ESH Tel: 07545610135

Location: Shiney Row. Penshaw Lane

Temporary traffic signals - cable works

Dates: 06/05/19 - 13/05/19

Authority/contact: Kier Services/Virgin

Tel: 0870888311

Location: Southwick. North Bridge Street 2 lanes southbound.

Dates: 18/01/19 - 01/01/50

Authority/contact: Sunderland City Council/Total Resources. Tel: 07894905556



Location: St.Annes. A19 from A690 to A183 ROAD CLOSURE (Southbound only) - Resurfacing works

Dates: 29/04/19 - 31/05/19

Authority/contact: Sir Robert McAlpine. Tel: 01642560538

Location: Washington Road (old) from three horse shoes public house to the overbridge spanning A19. Utility Works.

Dates: 14/01/19 - 01/06/19

Authority/contact: Lumsden and Carroll. Tel: 07967685636