These are the cheapest, and most expensive, on-street parking and council car parks in Sunderland
Sunderland has plenty of parking options courtesy of the council to choose from but they all vary in price.
By Faye Dixon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 11:55
You can park for free in Sunderland City Centre after 3pm on Thursdays all year round in council car parks and on street parking bays.
The council offer a select few free car parks where the maximum time to park is 72 hours.
There are seven car parks in the Sunderland area east of the A19 that offer free parking. These are based on Booth Street, Brookside Terrace, Commercial Road, Morgan Street, Ocean Road, Ocean Park and Silksworth Road.
We have ranked the paid parking options by their prices in the city. Where do you choose to park?