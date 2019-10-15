Temporary traffic lights and roadworks set up in wake of burst Sunderland water pipe to remain in place for days

Road repairs are being carried out near to Sunderland’s Queen Alexandra Bridge due to damage caused by a burst water pipe.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 10:58 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:34 am

Northumbrian Water confirmed on Tuesday, October 15 that work was ongoing on the south side of the River Wear to fix an affected carriageway in the aftermath of the burst pipe, which broke on Sunday, October 13.

The incident was near to the junction of Lisburn Terrace and Pallion New Road.

Water gushed down the street as crews worked overnight from Sunday into Monday, October 14 to bring the burst under control.

The burst water main caused delays on Sunday, October 13 into Monday, October 14.

A Northumbrian Water spokeswoman confirmed to the Echo on Tuesday that work on repairing the pipe and restoring the supply was complete.

Temporary traffic lights set up to keep both motorists and engineers safe will remain in place until Thursday, October 17, Northumbrian Water added, while work continues on fixing the road.

Repairs are being carried out in partnership with Sunderland City Council.