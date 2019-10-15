Temporary traffic lights and roadworks set up in wake of burst Sunderland water pipe to remain in place for days
Road repairs are being carried out near to Sunderland’s Queen Alexandra Bridge due to damage caused by a burst water pipe.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 10:58 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:34 am
Northumbrian Water confirmed on Tuesday, October 15 that work was ongoing on the south side of the River Wear to fix an affected carriageway in the aftermath of the burst pipe, which broke on Sunday, October 13.
Water gushed down the street as crews worked overnight from Sunday into Monday, October 14 to bring the burst under control.
A Northumbrian Water spokeswoman confirmed to the Echo on Tuesday that work on repairing the pipe and restoring the supply was complete.
Temporary traffic lights set up to keep both motorists and engineers safe will remain in place until Thursday, October 17, Northumbrian Water added, while work continues on fixing the road.
Repairs are being carried out in partnership with Sunderland City Council.