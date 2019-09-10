Temporary closure of bus stop on Sunderland street - here's how buses will be affected
Sunderland bus passengers could see their services affected by roadworks in the coming weeks.
Stagecoach has confirmed that its westbound stop on Trimdon Street, Sunderland, opposite B&Q, will be suspended for a number of weeks.
The suspension will affect Stagecoach’s service 11 until around Sunday, November 17.
Work is ongoing in the area on phase three of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor, which aims to create a link between the Northern Spire bridge and the city centre.
Passengers looking to travel on service 11 towards Pallion, Ford Estate or Quarry View should use the temporary stop that will be in place on Trimdon Street, near the Deptford Road roundabout.
Passengers on the diverted services 10 and 20 towards Hylton Road should also use this temporary stop.
A Stagecoach statement added: “Stagecoach would like to apologise to passengers for any inconvenience the suspension and works may cause and thank customers for their patience and understanding.”