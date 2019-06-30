Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge closed in both directions as emergency services deal with police incident
The Wearmouth Bridge is currently closed in both directions.
By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 14:58
The busy bridge in Sunderland is closed in both directions and emergency services are on the scene.
There are also reports that the coastguard have been called out to the incident.
Police, the fire service and paramedics are on the scene.
The busy road is closed in both directions and it is not yet known when it will reopen.
The bridge is closed to both pedestrians and motorists.