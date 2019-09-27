Sunderland roadworks: Where to expect weekend delays on major routes including A19, A690, and A1231
A warning to drivers has been released about planned road and lane closures on major routes in Sunderland as the council remove waste and continue road updates.
The planned works include gully cleaning, grass cutting, street light checks, pre-winter cleaning, removal of debris and general litter removal.
On the A690 Durham Road at Prospect Junction, drivers should expect delays across the weekend as new traffic loops to improve the junction's signalling are set to be installed.
Road and verge cleaning works with lane closures have already begun on the A690 from the Houghton Cut to the Stoneygate junction approaching the A690's junction with the A19.
What should drivers expect on Sunday, September 29?
Lane closures are set for the A690 and A19 junction between 6am and 1pm.
The A1231 Sunderland Highway junction with the A182 at Washington Galleries will be closed between 6am and 1pm. Diversions are planned.
More work is planned for the following weekend.
On Sunday, October 6, the A1231 Sunderland Highway junction and roundabout with the A195 will also be closed between 6am and 1pm. Diversions will be in place during this time.
The City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: "Our highways network keeps people, goods and services flowing across our city. It remains one of this City Council's top priorities, despite the squeeze on budgets, to keep investing in and maintaining this network.
"Twice a year we have a major programme of works where we can clean out the gullies, clean-up the verges, complete routine maintenance on hundreds of street lights and mechanically sweep the roads.
"Undertaking this work means some lane and road closures are necessary so staff can work safely and complete it all.
"As with all these works, the council looks to minimise any disruption to drivers and, while we have also been working on week days too, some of the Sunday works do mean some closures and diversions.
In February 2019, the council fined two motorists £150 each after they were caught throwing litter out of their car windows.
You can report fly-tipping and litter to the council at www.sunderland.gov.uk, on 0191 520 5550 or to your local ward councillor.