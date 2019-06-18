Sunderland road blocked following crash as two women taken to hospital

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision in Sunderland.

Thompson Road is blocked in both directions following a collision near Carley Hill Road junction.

Two women have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 10.24am today we received a report of a two vehicle collision involving two cars on Thompson Road, Sunderland.

"Police and emergency services attended. The driver of a Black Renault, a 79-year-old woman, and the driver of a Red Suzuki, a 63-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital for neck and back injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The road remains closed while both vehicles are being recovered and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

The incident is also affecting Stagecoach bus service 18.