Sunderland LIVE: Yellow weather warning is in place for Thursday and Autumn conditions are causing delays to train services on Wednesday, November 13

Walkers brave the cold easterly winds as they walk along Seaburn Promenade.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog on Wednesday, November 13. Today you are joined by Candice and Faye on the early shift, bringing you all your morning and early afternoon news until 2pm - the late shift will takeover and be with you until 10pm bringing you all your afternoon and evening news. Keep up to date with news across the region by hitting the refreshing button. If there is any news you think we need to know about then send us a message on social media and someone will get back to you.