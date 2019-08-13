Sunderland LIVE news: Updates after house fire in Farringdon
Hello and welcome to our live news blog for Tuesday, August 13.
By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 08:49
Firefighters are currently dealing with a blaze at a house on Abercorn Road in Sunderland this morning. Please refresh for updates on this breaking story and the latest North East news, what’s happening across the roads and rail networks, as well as the weather forecast for the area to help you plan ahead. Scroll down and refresh to read the latest updates from the newsroom.