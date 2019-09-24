Sunderland LIVE : News, traffic and travel updates on Tuesday, September 24
Welcome to Sunderland LIVE on Tuesday, September 24.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 06:30 am
We are here with you from 6am-10pm with all the latest news, traffic, travel and even a little sport to keep the city moving. Keep refreshing and scrolling upwards for the latest stories and if you have anything of interest for our audience then please contact us via our Sunderland Echo Facebook page, through email at echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk or why not give us a good old-fashioned call on (0191) 5166127?