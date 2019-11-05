Sunderland LIVE News: Crash on A1290, flooding on roads and Metro delays
Welcome to the LIVE blog for Tuesday, November 5.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 8:16 am
It's Faye here looking after things between 6am and 2pm on the early shift along with Debra.
I’ll be here with you right through until the afternoon bringing the latest news, any breaking traffic and travel news and everything else you need to know.
Reach out to us on social media to say hello and let us know what’s happening where you are.