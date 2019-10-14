Sunderland LIVE: Burst water main, traffic report and breaking news on Monday, October 14
Hello and welcome to the live blog, where we will update you on all your regional news throughout the day.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 07:58 am
Good morning early birds and welcome to the LIVE blog. You're with me, Candice until 2pm, I'll be bringing you local news, traffic, travel and weather updates throughout the morning. Until the late shift takes over with all your afternoon and evening news, until 10pm. If you have any news you think we should know about, send it in to one of our social media pages.