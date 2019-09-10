Sunderland LIVE: Breaking news, traffic and weather updates to get you through your Tuesday

Welcome to the LIVE blog for Tuesday, September 10.

By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 11:11
Welcome to the LIVE blog.

Hello! Thanks for joining us. It’s Faye here again on the early shift manning the LIVE blog until 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fiona will be joining me on the early shift to bring you all the latest news.

Keep refreshing the page for breaking updates and don’t forget to tweet us or send us a Facebook message with anything we should know.