Sunderland Live: All your news, traffic and travel for Monday, September 2

Those school holidays are finally over - well, for most children - and the roads are likely to be far busier from today.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 06:30
Our live blog keeps you on the move with the latest news, traffic and travel for Sunderland.

So keep scrolling up for all the latest traffic, travel and news for the Sunderland area. We may even throw in some Sunderland football news on transfer deadline day.

If you have a story then contact us via email at echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk, through our Sunderland Echo Facebook page or by telephoning our newsdesk on (0191) 5166127.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise