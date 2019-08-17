Sunderland fans face road and rail delays ahead of Portsmouth home match
Sunderland football fans are warned of potential road and rail delays in getting to Saturday’s early kick-off at home to Portsmouth.
The A19 northbound carriageway between the A1231 Washington-Sunderland north turn-off – which leads to the Stadium of Light – and the A194 South Shields exit will be shut over the weekend until Monday, August 19, at 6am as part of ongoing improvement work.
Tailbacks are expected as the road is reduced to one lane close to the A183 Pennywell turn-off.
The closure will allow workers to continue with multi-million pound changes to the A19-A184 Testo’s roundabout.
Metro passengers, meanwhile, are also facing Saturday morning delays of around 25 minutes between South Hylton and Park Lane after a faulty train was withdrawn from service.
Metro tweeted: “Please leave extra time for your journey.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Saturday’s League One game is televised live on Sky Sports at 12.30pm.
A19 drivers affected by the road closure are urged to use clearly-signed diversion routes on the A1231, A195, A194(M) and A184 instead.
Highways England has thanked all drivers for their patience while work continues and urged supporters to plan their match-day journey in advance so they don’t miss the early kick-off.
Part of the ongoing work will see new drainage installed under the northbound carriageway at Hylton Grange.
This will allow water to flow under the road to assist with the improvements work.
The £125m scheme will eventually see the A19 raised above the existing Testo’s roundabout so that motorists heading straight onFor more details about the ongoing closure programme visit www.trafficengland.com.