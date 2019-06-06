Thousands of households across Sunderland are being asked about the condition of roads and footpaths in a large study.

Sunderland City Council is one of 111 local authorities signed up to the study, part of the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.



The questionnaire will be sent to at least 3,300 Sunderland residents from Friday June 7 and results will be published in October.

Poor road conditions due to potholes

Last year, only 880 people completed the survey and this years results will be published in late October 2019. The overall satisfaction rate from the Sunderland survey in 2018 was 56% compared with the overall national satisfaction rate of 53%.

Councillor Amy Wilson, the City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport. said: "As a council, we use the survey as a guide for when the council is looking to the Government for grants. Even with all the on-going budget restraints, this council recognises that we must keep investing in our transport and highways networks."



In March this year, the City Council approved a highways maintenance for nearly 250 road and footpath projects over the next 12 months. Approximately £5m is allocated for these projects in the council's 2019/20 capital spending budget.

Last month £35.6m of construction works began on the third phase of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor. This is the dual carriageway from the southern approach road of the Northern Spire running through Pallion, Deptford and into the city centre.

