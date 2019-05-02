Sunderland bridge closures announced to allow for resurfacing work

Drivers are being warned of closures on the Wearmouth Bridge to allow for resurfacing work.

The bridge is closing to vehicles for three nights next week - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunderland City Council works are part of an extensive programme of resurfacing to complete the Northern Gateway project. The project has already opened up North Bridge Street and Dame Dorothy Street to two-way traffic.

The Wearmouth Bridge's overnight traffic closures begin at 7pm on Tuesday May 7 to 6am on Wednesday May 8, and the same times overnight on Wednesday May 8 and Thursday May 9.

Diversion signs will be in place during the works.

There will also be overnight closures in North Bridge Street for resurfacing works beginning on Friday May 10 between 7pm and 6am. All the works are timetabled to minimise disruption.

Mark Jackson, the council's assistant director of infrastructure planning and transportation, said: "We're into the final weeks of the Northern Gateway project now with this extensive resurfacing programme. We always look to minimise disruption and that's is why we've have arranged this overnight timetable of resurfacing works.

"We've already received a lot of positive comments about the new junction at Dame Dorothy Street. Now, once the resurfacing at Wearmouth Bridge and North Bridge Street are completed we will complete the works in Dame Dorothy Street.

"The council has always been and continues to be committed to improving and investing in our city's highways network. This new Northern Gateway is very much part of the commitment.

"In coming weeks, we will be also announcing more details of the council's next big highways project, the dual-carriageway from the south of the Northern Spire into the city centre."

The Wearmouth Bridge, which was opened in 1929, is a Grade II listed structure and annual average traffic flows are around 12.7m vehicles.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the closures. The last full resurfacing of the bridge was in 2003.

A final phase of road resurfacing on Dame Dorothy Street will follow after the Spice Girls concert on Thursday 6 June. Again, these works will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption on the road network.