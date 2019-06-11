Rail passengers heading south are warned to expect rush-hour diversions and delays.

The 3.30pm Grand Central service to London from Sunderland, which was due to call at Hartlepool at 3.55pm, is instead starting at Northallerton at 4.30pm due to a train fault.

Sunderland passengers are urged to travel by Metro to Newcastle to catch the 4.59pm LNER service to King’s Cross.

Hartlepool travellers are advised to head via train to Thornaby to catch the 5.01pm Transpenine service to York and the 5.58pm LNER train to London.