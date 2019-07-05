Sunderland A19 delay warning after vehicle fire
Motorists are warned of potential Friday rush-hour delays after a vehicle caught fire on the A19.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 18:08
Tailbacks have formed on the A19 close to the busy A183 Sunderland turn off for both Pennywell and Penshaw.
The Highways England North-East agency tweeted just before 6pm: “We have a lane 1 and 2 closure in place to deal with the vehicle fire. We need to clean the road surface before the lanes can be reopened.”
The incident took place at about 5pm.