Station facilities in Sunderland set for a revamp with Grand Central improvements

Grand Central is making improvements to a range of stations including Sunderland and Hartlepool. Photo: Grand Central

A range of schemes are underway as the company’s ongoing investment continues to enhance customer experience on board, online and at local stations.

The revamp in Sunderland is hoped to make the stations more welcoming and comfortable for those travelling through the area.

These are the improvements that are set for Sunderland’s train station.

- The main concourse will be refreshed.

- There will be visual improvements including the addition of new decoration and signs.

- New staff accommodation will be added to provide a greater level of Grand Central presence within the station.

These improvements are set to be completed by 2020.

Grand Central has also recently been granted access rights by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to operate an additional daily return service between Sunderland and London Kings Cross until at least 2021.

Sean English, Chief Operating Officer at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to announce further details of this phase of our major investment programme to improve the station facilities along our routes. It reinforces our commitment to investing in the communities we serve and enhancing facilities for the benefit of current and future customers.

“It is hugely important to us that our customers enjoy the best possible experience when travelling with Grand Central and that starts at the station. We have listened to our customers and taken on board what they have asked for. Ultimately, we want to look after them at every stage of their journey, offering modern, inviting and accessible facilities at the stations along our routes. It’s about creating spaces that people in communities can enjoy and feel proud of and breathing new life into previously unused areas.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the projects and can’t wait for people passing through the stations to experience the benefits for themselves and come back time and time again.”

The renovations are in partnership with JMD Developments.

Grand Central claims that the work is being carried out with little disruption to passengers.