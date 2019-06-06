Spice Girls in Sunderland: Concert-goers warned of crash on A1231

Fans leaving the Spice Girls concert at the Stadium of Light are being warned of a partial road closure on the A1231.

Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue service alerted fans to the closure via Twitter.

The message said: “Leaving the Spice Girls concert? Avoid the A1231 if possible, there is a minor RTC westbound with a partial road closure. If you can use an alernative route.”

The North East Live Traffic service also posted an update, informing followers that a vehicle had left the carriageway.

