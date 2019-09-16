Services resume on Sunderland Metro line after train failure
Services have resumed on Sunderland’s Metro line after a train broke down.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 16th September 2019, 13:58 pm
Updated 2 minutes ago
There were no trains running between Pelaw and St Peter’s in either direction after the break-down at East Boldon.
Northern Rail services were also subject to delays.
Go North East buses accepted Metro tickets in the affected area until services resumed.
Bus services 9,20,26,27, and 56 were available between Gateshead and Jarrow/Park Lane.
Engineers attended to get the train moving and services were restored after around an hour.