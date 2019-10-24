Roadworks planned for the A690 at The Barnes
Motorists are being warned about half-term road resurfacing works and diversions at one of Sunderland's busiest junctions.
Work begins on the A690 Durham Road at the gyratory around The Barnes pub, on the lanes leading to the city centre and Ashbrooke, on Monday, October 28 at 9.30am. Resurfacing is due to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday, October 30.
Similar working and traffic management timing arrangements will be in place in the area on Tuesday, October 29 and into Wednesday.
The work will be undertaken in two phases. Monday's closure for resurfacing affects traffic heading east towards Ashbrooke. City centre bound traffic will be affected on Tuesday, October 29.
To minimise the disruption to traffic and residents, the work is scheduled while schools take their half-term break. They continue through the day and traffic management is in place overnight to allow for the road surface to cure.
The £50,000 works are part of Sunderland City Council's annual highways maintenance programme, which was set out earlier this year.
The council's cabinet member for environment and transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: “To reduce the impact during the closure on surrounding roads, the school holidays were identified to be the least disruptive.
“Our city's highways are our arteries and, despite the many budget pressures, we must continue investing and maintaining them. We of course apologise to drivers for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.”
Earlier this year more than 250 highways maintenance projects were approved as part of a £5m budget.