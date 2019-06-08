Roads reopen in Sunderland after drivers warned of flooding on key routes as Storm Miguel hits the North East

Roads in the region which were closed due to flooding earlier today have now been reopened.

Black Road, in Ryhope, has now been reopened in both directions due to flooding between Roselea Avenue to Rosslyn Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the road to removed the large amount of surface water.

The first day of Seaham’s inaugural food festival has been cancelled due to bad weather.​

Motorists were also warned of a large amount of surface water built up on the northbound A19 northbound at the A1018 in Seaham Grange roundabout following heavy rain in the area.

Rain has now eased in the area although showers are still forecast for this afternoon.

Flooding was also reported on B1287 North Road, in Seaham, in both ways from Lord Byrons Walk to North Terrace.

There is still a large amount of surface water built up, with the sea water coming over the flooding barriers. Motorists are being warned to drive with care.