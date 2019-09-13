Road leading to A19 partially blocked after collision
A two-vehicle crash has led to delays on a road leading onto the A19.
Friday, 13th September 2019, 08:39 am
Updated 4 minutes ago
The AA has reported it happened on the A181 eastbound, heading for the B1281 after the A19 Castle Eden interchange at around 8.15am on Friday, September 13.
The road was partially blocked, with queueing traffic. The incident happened just after the bridge over the A19 heading eastbound.
Traffic trying to join the A19 is affected, with the tailback heading towards the Salter’s Lane turn off to Shotton Colliery.