Road closures in place as resurfacing work starts at Barnes roundabout

Work began this morning, Monday, October 28, at the Barnes gyratory on the A690 Durham Road, on the lanes leading to the city centre and Ashbrooke.

Similar working and traffic management timing arrangements will be in place in the area tomorrow and into Wednesday, October 30.

Resurfacing work is due to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday.

Lane restrictions in place on the gyratory system

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will be undertaken in two phases.

Today’s closure for resurfacing affects traffic heading east towards Ashbrooke.

City centre bound traffic will be affected tomorrow.

Workers will be on site through the day and traffic management is in place overnight to allow for the road surface to cure.

A lane restriction on the approach from Barnes Park

The work has been scheduled for the half-term break to keep disruption to traffic and commuters to a minimum.

The £50,000 works are part of Sunderland City Council's annual highways maintenance programme, which was set out earlier this year.

The council's cabinet member for environment and transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: “To reduce the impact during the closure on surrounding roads, the school holidays were identified to be the least disruptive.

“Our city's highways are our arteries and, despite the many budget pressures, we must continue investing and maintaining them. We of course apologise to drivers for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.”

A warning of the road closure