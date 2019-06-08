Road closures in Sunderland as drivers warned of flooding on key routes as Storm Miguel hits the North East

Roads across the region have been closed due to flooding as a major food festival is cancelled due to the adverse conditions.

Black Road, in Ryhope, has been closed in both directions due to flooding between Roselea Avenue to Rosslyn Avenue.

The road was closed just before 8am and it is not known when it will reopen.

The first day of Seaham’s inaugural food festival has been cancelled due to bad weather.​

Motorists have also be warned of a large amount of surface water built up on the northbound A19 northbound at the A1018 in Seaham Grange roundabout following heavy rain in the area.

There is also flooding on B1287 North Road, in Seaham, in both ways from Lord Byrons Walk to North Terrace.

There is a large amount of surface water built up, with the sea water coming over the flooding barriers. Motorists are being warned to drive with care.