Road closed after two car crash on A19 road bridge at Downhill Lane

The road was closed after the crash

Downhill Lane was closed after the accident on its bridge over the A19.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 2.50pm today, October 31, police received a report of a collision at the junction of the A19 with Downhill Lane.

“A Citroen C1 and a Vauxhall Viva had collided however, no injuries were reported.