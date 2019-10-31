Road closed after two car crash on A19 road bridge at Downhill Lane
A busy Sunderland road was closed after a two-vehicle collision close to the Nissan plant.
Downhill Lane was closed after the accident on its bridge over the A19.
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 2.50pm today, October 31, police received a report of a collision at the junction of the A19 with Downhill Lane.
“A Citroen C1 and a Vauxhall Viva had collided however, no injuries were reported.
“The road has re-opened after being blocked by the collision temporarily.”