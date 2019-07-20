Police on scene of 'multi-vehicle' smash on A19
Several vehicles have been involved in a collision on the A19.
Northumbria Police has said it is dealing with the crash on the A19 southbound in Jarrow, on the approach to the Lindisfarne Roundabout and A184 junction.
A spokesperson said: “Lanes are currently closed but there are natural diversions in place. Lindisfarne Roundabout slip road back down onto the A19.”
A stretch of the A19 between Testo’s and Jarrow is closed off this weekend, while West House Bridleway Bridge is dismantled as part of the £125 million flyover redevelopment project.
It will remain shut by Highways England until 6am on Monday, July 22.
Routes from Testo’s roundabout are advised to use the A184 to White Mare Pool roundabout, and will then return north to Lindisfarne roundabout using the A194.
Local diversions will also be in place for traffic travelling to Boldon.