Part of Sunderland road to remain closed for more than a week so emergency repairs can take place
Buses using Ryhope Road in Sunderland will be diverted for more than a week while emergency repairs take place on the southbound carriageway.
The B1522 Ryhope Road is set to be closed southbound between Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 20 from Toll Bar Road to the Village.
This temporary road closure is affecting three of Go North East’s buses services – Numbers 9, 39 and 60.
Go North East confirmed the work on its website, and said: “Buses will be unable to serve southbound stops on Ryhope Green or Ryhope Road between The Village and Toll Bar [Road].
“Please use stops at St Paul's Church on Ryhope Street South.”
Sunderland City Council has confirmed to the Echo that the partial closure will cause moderate delays to traffic.
A council spokesman added: “These are emergency works to repair a concrete chamber that contains utilities cabling.
“The closure is southbound only. Heading into Sunderland is unaffected.”