Overhead line fault leads to delays for passengers on Metro system
Metro customers are facing delays in the service due to a fault and the withdrawal of a train.
Bosses have said there are issues in the Hebburn are due to an overhead line fault.
Earlier, a problem led to a train being withdrawn from service, but it is now back in action following a gap in the schedule between Haymarket and Airport.
A spokesperson said: “Due to an overhead line fault in the Hebburn area and an earlier train withdrawn due to a fault, we currently have a gap in service between Gateshead and Monkseaton of approximately 30 minutes.
“Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey.”
Earlier, there was a gap in the service between Pelaw and South Gosforth due to two trains withdrawn following faults, with delays of up to 15 minutes.
The smell of burning smoke also led a train being taken out of service between Regent Centre towards South Hylton this morning.