Overhead line fault leads to delays for passengers on Metro system

Metro customers are facing delays in the service due to a fault and the withdrawal of a train.

By Fiona Thompson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 13:11
Metro passengers have faced delays after issues in the Hebburn area. Image copyright Google Maps.

Bosses have said there are issues in the Hebburn are due to an overhead line fault.

Earlier, a problem led to a train being withdrawn from service, but it is now back in action following a gap in the schedule between Haymarket and Airport.

A spokesperson said: “Due to an overhead line fault in the Hebburn area and an earlier train withdrawn due to a fault, we currently have a gap in service between Gateshead and Monkseaton of approximately 30 minutes.

“Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey.”

Earlier, there was a gap in the service between Pelaw and South Gosforth due to two trains withdrawn following faults, with delays of up to 15 minutes.

The smell of burning smoke also led a train being taken out of service between Regent Centre towards South Hylton this morning.