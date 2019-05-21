North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - No reported delays.

The Highways Agency has confirmed the planned works on the A19 southbound between the A183 Chester Road and A690 Durham Road have now been cleared and the road is open.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - There are problems reported on the service. It has said it has two cancelled peak trains this morning. Their journeys are:- 07.19 Longbenton - Monkseaton 07.41 Monkseaton - Pelaw 08.26 Pelaw - Regent Centre and 07.49 South Gosforth - Pelaw 08.20 Pelaw - Monkseaton. Updated at 6.22am.

SHIELDS FERRY - No reported issues.

TRAINS - There are no reported delays on the network.

BUSES - Services are running to schedule.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - The Tui flight from Orlando Sanford due in at 6.45am is now due to land at 6.51am, while the easyJet flight to Malaga, which had been scheduled to depart at 7am is now expected to leave at 8.50am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - All flights are running to schedule.