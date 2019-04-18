North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here’s the latest on the region’s roads and public transport.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am There are no reported problems on the roads.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

* A train has been withdrawn from service due to a fault at Pelaw. Due to this there is a gap in the service of up to 15 mins to trains running between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions.

*Delays of up to 15 mins to trains running between South Hylton and South Gosforth due to a train being withdrawn from service due to a fault.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am There are no reported delays to service.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am No reported delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to flights.