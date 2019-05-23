North East traffic and travel LIVE

Here's the latest to keep you on the move this Thursday morning

TRAFFIC - There are no reports of any problems. Last update 6.30am.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - One peak train has been cancelled. The journeys affected journeys are:- 07.19 Longbenton - Monkseaton; 07.41 Monkseaton - Pelaw; 08.26 Pelaw - Regent Centre.

SHIELDS FERRY - There are no reports of any delays. Updated 6.30am.

TRAINS - There are no reports of any issues on local or national services. Updated 6.30am.

BUSES - There are no reported delays. Updated 6.30am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - No reported delays. Update 6.30am

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - All flights are running to schedule. Updated at 6.30am.