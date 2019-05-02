North East holidaymakers can travel on new Morocco route from Newcastle Airport for summer 2020

TUI UK has announced Agadir, Morocco, as a new destination from Newcastle Airport for next summer.

The first TUI flight from Newcastle to Agadir will lift off on May 7, 2020 and will operate once a week on a Thursday.

The new choice will provide North East customers will more choice for their summer holidays, with nine kilometres of golden beaches and crystal-clear waters to enjoy.

Agadir's city centre has plenty of places to explore, with bazaars, souks, hotels and kids' clubs to explore.

Karen Switzer, TUI UK&I’s Director of Aviation Planning, said: “We are really pleased to be adding Agadir to the summer 2020 programme from Newcastle Airport.

"We are always looking to add routes to the programme that we know our customers will enjoy and we’re delighted to be providing holidaymakers with even more choice and the opportunity to experience our wide range of hotel concepts and great destinations from their local airport.”

Richard Knight, Chief Operating Officer at Newcastle Airport, said he thought the "exciting" new destination will be a hit with North East families for their holidays.